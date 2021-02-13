Senate polls: ECP extends last date for filing nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended last date for filing of nomination papers for the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The candidates now can submit their nomination papers until February 15, the ECP said in its revised schedule for the Senate polls.

The Senate polls are scheduled to be held on March 3.

According to the Senate election schedule issued by Election Commission of Pakistan, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held between 17 to 18 February.

Read more: ECP refuses to entertain PPP reservations on Senate election schedule: sources

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month. These appeals will be disposed off until February 23, the notification read.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until February 25.

The ECP has said that the schedule has been revised to benefit the candidates willing to contest elections for the upper house of the Parliament.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday had raised reservations on the Senate election schedule and had pleaded with the CEC to revise the schedule to benefit the candidates.

Read more: Senate candidates will need clearance from NAB: sources

On the other hand, the Senate candidates selected by various political parties in the country will have to get a clearance from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, the Election Commission of Pakistan will finalize lists of the candidates nominated by political parties for the election scheduled on March 03 and will send them to the NAB for a scrutiny process.

Comments

comments