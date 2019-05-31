Senate passes resolution denouncing references against two judges

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed a resolution denouncing the filing of references against two judges before the Supreme Judicial Council.

“While supporting across the board accountability, the Senate feels that these targeted references are malafied and politically motivated. They are a direct attack on the independence of Judiciary and are aimed at stifling the voices of reason, truth and justice in the highest judiciary.

The Senate expresses its full solidarity with the judiciary, lawyers elected representation and Bar Councils of the country and we are with them in this struggle,” read the resolution.

The resolution moved by Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq demanded the government to withdraw the reference.

A similar resolution was also tabled by opposition members in the National Assembly today.

The resolution said: “This House expresses grave concern over the filing of references in the Supreme Judicial Council by the government against some Honourable Judges of the Supreme and High Courts in secretive manner without even the knowledge of the concerned Judges.”

Yesterday, the Supreme Judicial Council issued a notice to the Attorney General for hearing of presidential references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and and two high court judges on June 14.

