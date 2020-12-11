Senate likely to go back to routine business from next week

ISLAMABAD: After a 10-day halt in routine business due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the Senate Secretariat has devised new standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume parliamentary sessions from next week, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Upper House secretariat formulated new SOPs for the resumption of routine business from Monday, December 14, sources privy to the development told ARY News. It is likely that the sessions of the standing committee will be summoned by implementing the prevention measures.

A limited number of representatives of concerned ministries and journalists will be allowed to attend the forthcoming sessions of Senate, according to the new SOPs. However, the additional staff of the Upper House of the government officers and senators will not be permitted to enter the building’s premises.

Under the recommendations, all members of the standing committees will be bound to strictly follow the prevention measures by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. It has been decided that the standing committees will only be allowed to summon its sessions related to COVID-19 pandemic and other important matters.

After the conclusion of sessions, disinfectant spray will be conducted in the committee room.

