ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has directed to reopen Senate Secretariat from April 06 as coronavirus tally in the country surpassed 2300 confirmed patients, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, along with the directives for reopening of the secretariat, the chairman has also issued guidelines for employees to be followed while attending duties.

Only essential staff would remain present at the secretariat while those aging above 50 are exempted from attending the duty.

According to the sources, the secretariat would remain open from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm during Monday to Thursday while the closure timings would be cut short during Friday to 1:00 pm.

It is pertinent to mention here that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani announced to donate his three months’ salary in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 26.

A spokesperson for the upper house of Parliament said all senators will also donate their one month’s salary to the coronavirus emergency fund.

He said the Senate’s employees in 22, 21, and 20 grade will chip in their five days’ salary while those in 17 and 16 grade three days’ salary. The employees between seven to 16 grade will donate a single day’s remuneration.

Sadiq Sanjrani said tough decisions need to be made to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He appealed to the masses to stay at home to facilitate the government in taking care of COVID-19 patients.

