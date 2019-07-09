Senate Secretary says received opposition resolution against Chairman

ISLAMABAD: It is the first instance that a resolution has been submitted in the secretariat against the Chairman Senate, the secretary of the house said on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, Senate Secretary Mohammad Anwar said that the secretariat has received the requisition as well as the resolution and will follow the constitutional procedure over the matter.

The Chairman Senate have authority to summon the session after a requisition received for it, secretary said.

The chairman is bound to summon the Senate session within a period of 14 days, he added.

Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani at the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 members.

All members in the opposition meeting signed resolution against Sanjrani, sources said.

According to the rules 26 members signatures were required for the resolution.

The opposition parties also filed requisition for session of the Senate.

The opposition senators will back a resolution against Chairman Senate in the session demanding his resignation, else a no-trust motion will be tabled in the house, soources added.

Earlier, a meeting of the opposition senators held to discuss the resolution.

Opposition parties claim to have required majority in the upper house for passage a resolution against the chairman.

Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will decide the candidate for the top senate office in its session on July 11.

The Rehbar Committee on Friday decided to submit its resolution seeking removal of Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09 (today).

The name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the upper house will be decided in a session of the opposition parties on July 11.

