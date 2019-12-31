President Arif Alvi summons Senate session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned sessions of Senate and National Assembly at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

According to a notification, President Alvi has summoned sessions of Upper House and Lower House at 3:00 and 4:00 pm respectively.

Both the Houses will take up important national and international matters, concerning Pakistan.

The move comes after opposition parties on Monday submitted a requisition to summon the Senate session to discuss the legality of the ordinances that have not been laid in the Upper House.

Read More: Senate panel takes notice of two Pakistanis’ death in boat capsizing incident

The requisition maintained that the session should be summoned to discuss the six-point agenda including;

Legality and constitutionality of the Ordinances that have been laid in the National Assembly and not in the Senate of Pakistan as required by Article 89 of the Constitution.

Security and political developments in the region, especially in the Occupied Kashmir.

Continuing political victimization of the opposition.

Gas and power scarcity in the domestic and industrial sectors.

Price hike resulting in the unbearable burden on the common man.

Devastating daily occurrences of crime against the children in Pakistan.

