President Arif Alvi summons Senate session tomorrow
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has summoned sessions of Senate and National Assembly at the Parliament House in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.
According to a notification, President Alvi has summoned sessions of Upper House and Lower House at 3:00 and 4:00 pm respectively.
Both the Houses will take up important national and international matters, concerning Pakistan.
The move comes after opposition parties on Monday submitted a requisition to summon the Senate session to discuss the legality of the ordinances that have not been laid in the Upper House.
Read More: Senate panel takes notice of two Pakistanis’ death in boat capsizing incident
The requisition maintained that the session should be summoned to discuss the six-point agenda including;
- Legality and constitutionality of the Ordinances that have been laid in the National Assembly and not in the Senate of Pakistan as required by Article 89 of the Constitution.
- Security and political developments in the region, especially in the Occupied Kashmir.
- Continuing political victimization of the opposition.
- Gas and power scarcity in the domestic and industrial sectors.
- Price hike resulting in the unbearable burden on the common man.
- Devastating daily occurrences of crime against the children in Pakistan.