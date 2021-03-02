Gillani be disqualified after his son is seen buying MNAs, SAPM Gill says

ISLAMABAD: The special assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political communication Shahbaz Gill said Tuesday ahead of Senate polls in a press conference some political families thrived on their loot and plunder for many decades and no one could stand up to them in the past until Imran Khan rose, ARY News reported.

Referring to the video that emerged earlier today of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani which allegedly exposed the PPP leader as “buying votes” for upcoming upper house polls, he said this was meant to happen soon as Imran Khan took charge.

He said of Ali Haider Gillani’s father, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan from his premiership after he dishonored court orders, that he chose servile over the court’s ruling.

It is evident now how the son is detestably buying lawmakers to garner support for his father’s Senate seat against Hafeez Shaikh, said SAPM Gill.

Gill also reflected on what happened earlier today in the Sindh Assembly where Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) provincial lawmaker Karim Bakhsh Gabol was seen claiming that attempts have been made at his kidnap by the province’s ruling party Pakistan People Party (PPP).

Gabol kept yelling how he’s being dictated to vote for PPP candidate in Senate polls tomorrow, Gill said.

Furthermore, the SAPM demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to take due notice of the video that has surfaced today and disqualify Gillani’s candidature and said shortly a PTI delegation will reach ECP office to urge transparency in the polls.

The video proves horse-trading is still so much in practice, he said, demanding the ones involved in this dirty business must be reined.

