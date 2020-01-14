Senate Committee for Law, Justice summons Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: Senate Committee on Law and Justice has summoned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, Justice retired Javed Iqbal on January 22, ARY News reported.

The committee has sought details of the cases currently being pursued by the national accountability bureau (NAB).

Read More: Consulting all stakeholders on NAB amendments: Fawad Chaudhry

The committee further directed the NAB chairman to bring along data of all the recoveries made by the anti-graft bureau in the last three years.

Reports on pending NAB inquiries and investigations have also been sought along with a record of all current NAB employees.

Yesterday, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif today (Monday), in an ongoing inquiry against him about assets beyond his means of income.

Read More: NAB constitutes JIT for inquiry into Khursheed Shah’s assets

Sources privy to the development said the PML-N leader was given a questionnaire by the NAB’s investigation team on his last appearance on January 1.

The joint investigation team has directed the PML-N stalwart to appear before its Lahore’s office at 1:00 pm today along with the complete record.

Comments

comments