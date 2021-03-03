Senate upset: PM Imran calls important meeting of party leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leaders after the federal coalition-backed candidate Hafeez Shaikh lost Senate seat from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting will take place tomorrow at Prime Minister’s (PM) House.

The meeting will discuss matters pertaining to post Senate election 2021 and the overall political situation of the country.

In a big development reported earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament after the federal coalition-backed candidate Hafeez Shaikh lost the Senate seat from Islamabad.

This was announced by announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Read More:PTI, allies gain Senate control amid Hafeez Shaikh’s defeat from Islamabad

“The prime minister has announced to take a vote of confidence from the Parliament,” he said while addressing a presser alongside the federal ministers. “The nation will now know as to who is standing on which side,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The federal government has also decided to convene a session of the National Assembly after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) backed candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani pulled off a surprise win on Senate from Islamabad.

