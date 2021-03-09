ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Senator from Balochistan, Abdul Qadir on Tuesday joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The announcement was made by Qadir during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital. The Senator extended his full support to the premier. On the occasion, PM Khan welcomed the induction of Abdul Qadir in PTI.

It merits mention that Qadir won the Senate elections on March 3 as an independent candidate with the support from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Read more: Abdul Qadir to contest Senate polls on BAP’s ticket, confirms Kamal

Earlier, PTI had awarded party ticket to Qadir for elections of the upper house of parliament but after strong opposition from the provincial leadership of the party, PTI took back ticket from him and nominated Zahoor Agha for the Senate election on a general seat, who lost the poll.

Comments

comments