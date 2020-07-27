Web Analytics
Senator Rehman Malik calls on COAS Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Senator Rehman Malik has met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

Rehman Malik and General Qamar Javed Bajwa have exchanged views on matters related to defence and internal security in the meeting.

Senator Malik praised efforts of the Pakistan Army for establishing durable peace in the country. He also assured the army chief of complete support of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior to the armed forces.

