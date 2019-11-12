Sending Nawaz Sharif overseas is difficult decision for govt: Zubair

ISLAMABAD: Former Sindh Governor and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair Umar has said that sending Nawaz Sharif out of country is a hard decision for the government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a media talk Zubair Umar claimed that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was divided within over the matter.

The government is hesitating to own the decision, the PML-N leader said.

The government should take any decision it intends as soon as possible, and inform him, PML-N leader said.

He said unnecessary statements should be avoided over the serious matter. “They have to take decision (over the matter) instead of playing on both sides of the wicket,” Zubair said.

The medical board for Nawaz Sharif was constituted by the government. His health is deteriorating. He could likely to be taken to the United States, Zubair Umar added.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair will consider in a meeting today to remove the name of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the exit control list (ECL).

A medical board constituted by the government has termed the health condition of Sharif as very serious.

