Senior citizen dies after he is pushed out of bus by a woman

Las Vegas Police Department has released a video of a woman who pushed an elderly man off the bus in March this year.

The man, a 74-year-old citizen identified as Serge Fournier later died of his injuries in April.

Earlier this month, on May 6, the police succeeded in arresting Cadesha Bishop, 25. She was charged with open murder of an elderly-vulnerable person.

Police say Ms Bishop yelled and cursed at people inside the bus, including the victim, on which Fournier asked her to be nice.

Apparently incited by this, she shoved him out as he was exiting the bus. The elderly man came out tumbling and landed with his face on the sidewalk.

The video, which may be disturbing for some viewers, recorded exact moments when the incident took place.

Although he declined medical attention at that time, police say he checked in to a hospital later that evening to be treated.

His family, however, informed the police that he died from his injuries on April 23.

Police say they released the video footage of the incident in the hopes of finding witnesses.

“Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019,” they said on Twitter.

*Disturbing Video* Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019, in which an elderly male was pushed from a bus near Fremont St and 13th St, around 5PM. Please call #LVMPD Homicide Section Detectives at 702-828-3521 w/info. pic.twitter.com/MXYXZbvNkg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 14, 2019

Comments

comments