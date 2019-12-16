Senior SC lawyers condemn PIC attack

ISLAMABAD: Senior advocates of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has written a letter to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) condemning the attack at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported on Monday.

In an open letter, the senior members of the lawyers’ fraternity expressed their anguish at the “inconceivable and unconscionable” move “to attack a hospital irrespective of reasons, provocations or motivations”.

“We believe that the society has conferred great responsibility upon us to act as custodians of rule of law and endowed us with enormous trust by placing on our own shoulders the obligation to regulate ourselves,” they added in the letter.

The apex court lawyers’ called upon Pakistan Bar Council to take strict disciplinary action against all licensed lawyers who participated in the incident.

“We also note with regret that the Pakistan Bar Council and different bar associations have not condemned this incident in clear and unequivocal terms. We expect that strict disciplinary action will be taken immediately against all licensed lawyers who participated in this unfortunate incident.”

Open Letter to Pakistan Bar Council Court of Pakistan We, Senior Advocates and Advocates of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, unequivocally condemn theattack upon the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) by members of the legal fraternity. We areanguished because it is inconceivable and unconscionable that those licensed to practice the law anduphold its majesty could choose to attack a hospital irrespective of reasons, provocations ormotivations.

Meanwhile, the lawyers continue to observe strike for an indefinite period on the call of Punjab Bar Council against the arrest of their colleagues in the wake of PIC attack.

It may be noted that a group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault

