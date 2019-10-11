Govt to launch sensitization drive to make Pakistan polio-free

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch an effective sensitization campaign for parents at federal level to ensure immunization of their children during every anti-polio vaccination drive.

According to official sources, the decision was made keeping in view the increasing number of polio cases which were being reported throughout the country particularly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

The sources said that under the plan, public awareness will be created through media on all government advertisements to educate the people on prevention of their children from the crippling disease.

Read More: Three more polio cases surface as tally reaches 72

Earlier on October 5, eradication of polio virus in the country seemed a distant dream as three more polio cases had been surfaced, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 72 this year.

One each case was reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 17-month old child, resident of Orangi Town’s Union Council (UC-2), was diagnosed with the crippling disease. She was the eighth polio victim in Sindh, according to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio. The total number of crippling disease cases in the city had reached four.

Comments

comments