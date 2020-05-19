Man sentenced to life for abducting, raping minor girl in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment over abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the convict and his accomplice abducted the child from Memon Goth area of the city on 29 August 2019.

The court also ordered the convict to pay an amount of Rs 200,000 to family of the victim. It ordered that in case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would remain imprisoned for yet another year.

It is pertinent to mention here that sexual assault against children have been reported in Pakistan from time and again as authorities have formulated stricter rules to deal with them after a minor girl Zainab Ansari was kidnapped on 4 January 2018 and found from a garbage heap on January 9 after being raped brutally in Kasur.

President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated Zainab Alert Bill on March 19 that will pave way for the establishment of a free helpline for rapid response and recovery of missing children.

The president said the legislation was very effective to curb cases of child abduction by the formulation of a framework of police and administration to recover missing children at earliest.

According to the recent amendments passed by the Senate Standing Committee Human Rights, the police would be bound to register FIR of the missing child and action would be taken against the officers, denying to lodge the report.

The cases related to child rape cases will be heard by special judges.

A helpline 1099 will be established under the law besides the constitution of an agency to take immediate action after responding complaints about abduction, murder and rape of minor children, read the bill.

