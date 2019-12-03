SEPA seals factory extracting edible oil from animals’ waste

KARACHI: Sindh Environment and Protection Authority (SEPA) authorities on Tuesday sealed a factory extracting oil from animals’ waste and organs in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial environment department, the SEPA team led by its director Ashique Ali Langa raided a factory extracting edible oil from animals’ waste.

“The team recovered edible oil and other stuff used for extracting oil,” said the spokesman adding that the edible oil was supplied from the factory to different parts of the city.

On October 01, the SEPA officials in a raid in Jamshoro sealed a workshop, which was melting used batteries to recover lead.

An illegal setup was established in Jamshoro to melt used batteries for recovering lead from them, officials briefed Sindh’s Adviser for environment Murtaza Wahab.

Read More: SEPA raid and seal workshop recovering lead by burning batteries

The illegal and hazardous process was affecting the population in surrounding areas, Wahab said.

The poisonous smoke emerging from the process melting the batteries with fire adding dangerous pollution in the environment, provincial adviser further said.

“For God’s sake avoid to play with the lives of people with such dangerous and illegal activities,” he pleaded.

Sindh adviser also lauded the action taken by the officers of the environment department.

He urged SEPA officers to continue their good efforts to curb such abominable and hazardous practices and businesses.

