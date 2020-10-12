SEPA team captures trucks carrying toxic cargo in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has foiled a plan to leave the city to the mercy of worst environmental pollution, ARY News reported on Monday.

A team of the environment protection body in a raid in Port Qasim captured several trucks carrying toxic cargo comprising dangerous pesticides and expired drugs.

Toxic, hazardous materials were being dumped in the area being transported from various parts of the country, which could spread dangerous toxic gases in the port city.

SEPA teams conducted raid on the directives of Advisor to Sindh CM on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Murtaza Wahab and took action against polluters.

Poisonous substance in the vicinity of Port Qasim could pose threat to human as well as animal lives in the area.

Earlier, SEPA had sealed 100 kilns in Surjani Town and confiscated banned plastic bags in markets of FB Area and Karimabad.

The agency claimed to have shut down 100 ‘illegal’ setups in the West district where batteries were being melted for recycling. A team found 100 kilns in Old Cattle Colony, Surjani Town to be operating without authorised registration, and without applying precautionary measures to control emissions.

Comments

comments