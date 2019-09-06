September 6 is golden chapter in Pakistan’s history: Naval Chief

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says our valiant armed forces foiled the enemy’s nefarious acts with unwavering courage and determination on the ground, in the air and in the sea on September 6, 1965.

In his message on the occasion of Defence Day on Friday, he said “September 6 is a golden chapter in our history, and this day reminds us of the accomplishments of our martyrs and Ghaziz,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The Naval Chief said that despite being small in number, Pakistan Navy hit the enemy strongly in their waters through its brave war strategy and professional competence.

He said the officers and Jawans of Pakistan Navy express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said every officer, sailor and civilian of Pakistan Navy reaffirms commitment to defend the maritime and coastal boundaries of the motherland.

Meanwhile, a simple but impressive ceremony in connection with Defense and Martyrs day was also held at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Vice-Admiral laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

Later Kaleem Shaukat also met with the families of martyrs and presented them flower bouquets.

