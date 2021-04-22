‘How I Met Your Mother’ sequel in the works with Hilary Duff as lead

How I Met Your Mother fans are in for a welcome surprise after a spinoff sequel of the show has been ordered at Hulu with Disney star Hilary Duff in the lead, confirmed Variety.

The news was shared by Duff herself on her Instagram in a video post where she confirms that she will be playing Sophie in the upcoming HIMYM spinoff titled How I Met Your Father. Expressing her excitement about her new role, Duff captioned the post, “Today is a good day,” with the hashtag #cloud10.

The Hulu project is helmed by This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are set to serve as writers. They will also executive produce the show alongside HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, and Adam Londy. Duff will also produce as well as star as the lead.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” said Duff. “As a huge fan of HIMYM, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius.”

As reported by Variety, the show will focus on Sophie retelling her son the story of how she met his father. The show will kick off from the year 2021 with Sophie and her friends trying to maneuver their way through life as they figure out what they want out of it. Most importantly, it will feature their struggles with finding a partner in the age of dating apps.

Whether How I Met Your Father will tie into the original at some point is still unclear, a source close to the project was quoted.

The original HIMYM show ran on CBS for nine seasons from 2005-2014 and starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan with Bob Saget as the voice of the narrator.

