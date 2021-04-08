Private airline inducts two new Airbus 330 aircraft into its fleet

KARACHI: A private airline SereneAir has inducted two modern Airbus 330 aircraft into its fleet, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The private airline had earlier announced to include three new Airbus 330 planes into its fleet. The second plane has landed in Karachi which took off from Istanbul, whereas, the third aircraft will be included in the fleet after 10 days.

SereneAir Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Safdar Malik said in a statement that the fleet of the airline will be comprising of seven aircraft after the induction of new planes.

The fleet of SereneAir aircraft includes four 800-737 and three Airbus 330. After acquiring the modern planes, the passengers will be given travel facilities meeting all the required international standards.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Airbus 330 plane of the airline was grounded after developing faults twice in its engine a few days ago.

Earlier in March, SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline, had completed preparations to launch flight operations for Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A spokesperson of the airline had said that they have obtained two A-330 Airbus and one Boeing 737-800 for the international flight operations. He added that the airline will buy two more A-330 in March.

Under the new aviation policy, private airlines are being facilitated for international flight operation, a spokesperson of CAA had said.

