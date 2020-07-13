House servant throws employer’s sons into canal in Faisalabad  

FAISALABAD: A domestic servant threw two minor sons of the house owner into canal after being scolded in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the house servant, after being scolded by his employer, took his seven-year-old son outside the house and threw him into a canal. The minor boy drowned in the canal.

Police said that after killing the minor boy, the domestic worker came back in the house and took the employer’s other son to the canal and threw him into the water. Fortunately, passersby and the shopkeepers rescued the boy.

Acting on the report of the house owner, the police launched investigations and apprehended the house servant. During the initial interrogation, he confessed to his crimes, said the police.

Earlier on January 21, the uncle of the victim girl aged between 7-8, Yousaf Shah, had said that a servant who had been living at the residence involved in the rape and murder of her minor niece. Yousaf Shah, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, had elaborated the horrible incident which had claimed the life of his niece.

“She left for taking religious lessons from a seminary as per routine at around 3:00 and she used to get back home within an hour. On that day, the relatives were worried as she did not return on time. However, the culprits had been caught red-handed by the local residents within three hours. People told me that they found the girl’s dead body which was being murdered by the men.”

