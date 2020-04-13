Serviceman martyred, two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI: Security forces shot dead two terrorists in an operation in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

One serviceman embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire with terrorists, the military’s media wing said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naek Adil Shehzad, resident of Mansehra.

Earlier, on April 11, two soldiers had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the ISPR.

Seven terrorists were also killed during the operation.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 31-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sajid, who hailed from Abbotabad, and 23-year old Sepoy Momin Shah, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

