LAHORE: A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed Latif in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Hafizur Rehman approved the PML-N leader’s bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, who represented the accused, stated before the court that his client is a political worker. A treason case has been filed against Javed Latif on ill-founded accusations, he added.

The applicant, who is a member of the National Assembly, is in jail on judicial remand, the lawyer said, adding the FIR was lodged on the basis of his statement in a TV show. Aside from two, all sections incorporated in the case are bailable offences, he argued.

He pleaded with the judge to grant his client post-arrest bail and order his release from jail.

Earlier today, another court extended judicial remand of Javed Latif until June 23. Judicial Magistrate Ahsan Raza resumed hearing as jail authorities produced the PML-N leader before him.

At the outset of the hearing, the magistrate asked the investigation officer (IO) of the case if he has finalised a challan, to which the latter replied that it is in the final phase and sought more time to submit it to the court.

Comments

comments