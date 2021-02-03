ISLAMABAD: The six-hour-long Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazal’s (JUI-F) consultative body meeting on Wednesday chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman concluded without a media briefing but the sources confirmed it deliberated over Senate polls and possibilities of opposition’s long march, ARY News reported.

According to the inside sources privy to details of JUI-F consultative body session today, the likelihood of long march holding in the next week of March was discussed.

It was noted that further deliberation to solidify the plan of long march will be done tomorrow in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) session, while the joint strategy on Senate polls will to be discussed tomorrow, the sources told ARY News.

The sources said the session will also bring to moot the no-confidence move option considered by Pakistan Peoples Party to remove the incumbent PM.

READ: PPP to field Yousuf Raza Gilani as Senate candidate from Islamabad seat: sources

Separately earlier today, PPP decided to field former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as its Senate candidate from Islamabad seat in the upcoming elections, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within the party, the Pakistan People’s Party has started political maneuvering for the success of the former prime minister from one of the Islamabad seats in the Senate elections.

