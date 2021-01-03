Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Seven coal miners killed in Machh shooting incident

Machh shooting, seven killed

QUETTA: At least seven miners were killed and three injured in a firing incident at Geshtri in Machh area of Balochistan, quoting Levies sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The coal miners were going to their work place when unidentified armed men opened fire on them, the law enforcement agencies sources said.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to a hospital in Machh.

The Levies and personnel of other law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the place of the incident near Machh coalfield after the news broke and cordoned off the area.

Unidentified gunmen said to be involved in the incident, as no further details yet confirmed.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Karachi prisoner fools authorities into releasing him on parole

Pakistan

Covid-19 claims 53 more lives, 2,272 new cases reported

Pakistan

Three days old body found in Karachi’s posh area, rescue officials

Pakistan

PML-N denied permission for Bahawalpur rally


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close