Seven more COVID-19 cases emerge in Gilgit Baltistan, 322 suspects await results

GILGIT: Seven more cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the region to 91, according to Information Minister Shams Mir.

He said results of as many as 322 suspected cases of COVID-19 are yet to be received from labs.

Pakistan has reported a total of 1,130 cases so far.

Of the total COVID-19 patients, 21 have recovered, nine died from the disease while five are said to be in critical condition.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 421 cases, followed by Punjab confirming 345 patients of the coronavirus.

123 cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 31 in Balochistan.

