ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said seven people suspected to be infected with a novel coronavirus tested negative for the deadly disease in the country.

Speaking in ARY News’ Power Play talk show, he said suspected cases of the coronavirus were also reported from Multan and Karachi.

About a student hospitalised in Mirpurkhas with possible symptoms of the viral infection after returning from the virus-hit country, the SAPM said he is being kept in an isolation ward in a hospital.

The youngster was hospitalised after his nose started bleeding with flu and fever.

Zafar Mirza said the federal authorities are in contact with the provincial health secretary in this regard.

Samples of the boy have been drawn and are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for testing, he added.

He, however, said the boy’s nose is bleeding, which is not a symptom of the viral infection.

The SAPM said two Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been issued to stop a possible spread of the virus in Pakistan.

