Seven Crocodiles flee from farm house in Karachi

KARACHI: Seven crocodiles escaped from a farm house in Steel Town of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Police force traced and captured five fugitive crocodiles with the help of the Wildlife department staff, while remaining two are still at large, department officials said.

The farm house management called police and other concerned government departments for help after the incident to trace and return back the fleeing crocs.

“All crocodiles were present at the farm house. They fled from the animal home after a wall of the premises collapsed during rainfall this morning,” the management of the farm house near Steel Town filter plant told the police.

According to police officials two crocodiles are still untraced as rainwater standing at various places in the area after the rainfall.

Police still searching for two untraced crocs.

No reports received about the crocodiles injuring any person, police said.

Crocodiles and other animals are kept at several privately owned farm houses and Zoos across Karachi.

Several owners of even fail to get issued a permit from the concerned government department to keep an animal with them.

The port city has also an ancient crocodile shrine, Mangho Pir, popular for its crocodile population.

Mangho Pir is home to over 100 crocodiles that waddle between the devotees near a swampy green pond where they have lived for generations.

