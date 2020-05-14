Seven people dead, six injured in two separate road accidents

GHOTKI/SHEIKHUPURA: At least seven people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Ghotki and Sheikhpura on Thursday.

According to the local police, a passenger bus and a car met an accident at M-9 motorway, resulting in death of four including a woman in the mishap. A seven-year old girl and two other women were wounded in the road crash.

The bodies and the injured were moved to Rahim Yar Khan hospital.

In a separate road crash that occurred in Sheikhpura near Kachi Kothi stop, three people were dead and three others were injured.

Rescue sources said, a passenger van rammed into a tree after one of its tyre got burst. Getting the information rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on February 15, at least 13 passengers including women and children were killed while 30 others injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jhal Magsi district.

According to police, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Shikarpur from Khuzdar. The bus overturned when it reached Bareecha area, killing 16 persons. According to Levies’ sources,’ the injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital Jhal Magsi for treatment.

