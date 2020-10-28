Seven more die, 316 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives and infected at least 316 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,611 in the province.

He maintained that 9,150 samples were tested today, which detected 316 new cases of COVID-19. The chief minister said that out of 316 cases, Karachi had 231 new cases, of them 43 in East, 20 in West, 57 in South, 76 in Central, 15 in Malir, and 20 cases in Korangi.

Murad Ali Shah said that 615 more patients recuperated from the disease and returned to normal life during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Govt imposes new restrictions as Covid-19 cases spike

Earlier today, The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided to impose new Covid-19 restrictions across the country due to a fresh spike in novel coronavirus cases.

As per details, the NCOC had ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm from tomorrow (Thursday). The forum had also ordered to shut parks and recreational spots by 6 pm from Thursday.

The NCOC had made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

