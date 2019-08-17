Seven die in landslide incident in Rawalakot amid heavy rainfall

RAWALAKOT: At least seven persons were killed in a landslide incident in Rawalakot in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The landsliding incident at Hujra Pothi Chhaprian amid heavy rainfall destroyed four houses leaving seven people dead, local sources said.

Intermittent rainfall in the area is one of the major obstacles in the rescue work amid fears of more incidents of landslide.

In an incident of landslide at Kaghan Highway in July a tourist couple was killed. The couple reportedly belong to Layyah was arrived for tourism of the scenic region.

The landsliding incident, which closed Kaghan Highway at eight different places due to boulders and debris, was triggered by a lightening strike in the area.

Thousands of people stranded in the area due to the incident passed the night at the road.

Thousands visitors stranded in the region as heavy rainfall and cloud burst caused flooding in local torrents apart of the landsliding at eight different points.

Six people were killed and one injured in another incident in July when boulders of a landslide hit a house in mountainous Swat region.

A heavy boulder crashed into a house in Teen Banda Matiltan area of Swat, burying the family members under the debris.

The landslide was likely to be triggered by rains in the region.

The incidents of massive landslides common in the mountainous region, which block roads and claim lives in the mountainous northern region of Pakistan.

