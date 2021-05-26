Seven men dump hapless Lahore girl on street after ‘gang-rape’

LAHORE: In a ghastly criminal incident earlier on Wednesday, a girl from Gulshan e Ravi area was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by seven men before they dumped her on the street within Chung Police Station, ARY News reported.

The victim girl was thrown on the street after the sexual assault on her following which the passers-by took her to Jinnah Hospital where the police filed her case on her personal complaint on directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kayani.

Soon after the incident was reported on media, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took cognizance of the matter and demanded a report on the crime from CCPO Lahore.

There have so far been no arrests made in the case but police parties have been assigned to raid and search the suspects.

READ: Four men ‘gang-rape’ bride, loot 5 tola gold, cash in Shujaabad

Separately reported today from Punjab, our armed men allegedly ganged-raped a bride and made off with five tolas of gold and about Rs125,000 in cash in Multan’s Shujaabad tehsil, police said.

The suspected robbers stormed the house of a newly married couple in the Mochipura neighborhood and held the household hostage at gunpoint for two hours, the police relayed.

They beat up the groom and allegedly subjected the bride to sexual abuse, a police official said, adding three of them were clad in police uniforms. They made off with five tolas of jewelry and Rs125,000 in cash.

