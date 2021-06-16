Seven more die of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday reported seven more Covid-related deaths during the past 24 hours, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 4,247, ARY News reported.

According to the KP health department, 161 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 136,474.

However, 207 more people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 46 more lives over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 21,874 on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 944,065 after 1,038 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The new infections emerged when 42,113 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.46 per cent, the NCOC said. So far 878,740 people have recovered their health back from the deadly virus, while 2,676 are still said to be critical across the country. In a bid to help inoculate people who need to travel abroad for education or jobs, the federal government had revised guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine and allowed citizens who are 18 or older to get the jab.

