Seven more succumb to COVID-19 in KP, tally rises to 432

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 7 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the number of people that succumbed to the the virus reached 432 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of KP health department, a total of 359 new cases of coronavirus were reported during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the infected people in the province 8842.

2,693 patients of the virus have thus far recovered from the ailment including 61 during the last 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has soared to 61,227 after the emergence of as many as 2,076 new infections during the previous 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 36 more people died from the coronavirus, pushing the total number of fatalities across the country to 1,260.

20,231 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

Pakistan has so far conducted 508,086 coronavirus tests, including 8,687 in last 24 hours.

