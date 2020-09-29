Seven more toddlers fall prey to malnutrition, other diseases in Tharparkar

THARPARKAR: At least seven more children died on Tuesday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and various other diseases, ARY News reported.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 46 owing to malnutrition in this ongoing month.

The total death toll for the year has shot up to 626.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Meanwhile, a district health officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr Irshad Ahmed Memon in a statement said that as many as 721 children died due to malnutrition and epidemics last year in the drought-hit Tharparkar.

While describing malnutrition another a major cause of the death in children, DHO said that about 1,93,779 ailing kids were brought in the OPDs of the hospitals last year.

