Seven Pakistani varsities ranked among world’s top 1000

ISLAMABAD: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings have been published for the year 2021, this year the rankings have enlisted seven Pakistani universities in its annual compilation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Out of the seven universities ranked in the list, Pakistan’s top-ranked position is occupied by the National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) out of 1000 universities from across the globe.

NUST Islamabad stood at number 355 while Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) ranked 373 followed by Quaid-i-Azam University which was placed at rank 454.

Only three Pakistani universities managed to break into the top 500 while the rest ranked lower.

COMSATS Islamabad, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, and University of Punjab are the remaining four universities that ranked in the top 1000.

The judgment was based on various factors, attributes and indicators which were brought into consideration to determine the QS World University Rankings.

Some of the judgement criterion included employer reputation, academic reputation, faculty to student ratio, international faculty, international students, and citations per faculty.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Harvard University have occupied the top 3 spots respectively for 2021 like the year before.

