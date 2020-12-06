PESHAWAR: At least seven patients died allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital, ARY News reported.

The deaths occurred last night, sources at the health facility said.

Confirming the news, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tweeted: “There was an incident at KTH last night involving a shortage of oxygen supply.”

“I have directed the BoG [Board of Governors] to conduct an immediate inquiry & take action within 48 hours. If found unsatisfactory or if otherwise required, the govt will immediately order its own independent inquiry.”

Jhagra vowed that all the facts of the case will be made public, requesting people not to peddle unverified information on social media. “Neither this, nor any other incident will be left unused, to improve the health system; it’s service; and it’s system of accountability and transparency,” he said.

A spokesperson for the health facility said supply of oxygen cylinders to the hospital got delayed due to inevitable reasons. As per initial reports, he added, three to four patients died to the paucity of oxygen.

Taking notice of the incident, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan assured that a probe into the incident will be completed within 48 hours, promising strict action against those found responsible for it.

