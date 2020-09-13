Seven rape cases reported in Punjab in 24 hours  

LAHORE: At least seven incidents of rape involving minor girls were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly subjected to sexual assault at gunpoint by an ‘influential’ person inside her house in Bahawalpur today.

The ‘influential’ person along with his accomplices broke into a house in Bahawal Wah and tortured the family members and raped the girl.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the area and shifted the rape victim to the hospital.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped his 17-year-old stepdaughter in Gujranwala’s Pasban Colony.

The teenage girl in her statement to police has alleged that her stepfather, Gulzar, had raped her several times. A case has been registered against the suspect on a victim’s complaint.

In Bahawalpur, a girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people as she was returning after attending a marriage ceremony.

The victim, a resident of Chak 7 BC in Bahawalpur, claimed in a complaint filed with the local police that she was on her way home after attending a marriage ceremony when the accused abducted her.

“Three people raped me and further threatened to kill me on informing police regarding the incident,” the girl said.

Meanwhile, a woman was allegedly raped in Lahore within the remits of Shalimar police station today. According to the details of the case registered with the Shalimar police, the brother while narrating the entire episode, said his sister visited him on the day of the incident, bringing some Rs 50,000 to buy a rickshaw for him.

“I used to earn money through a rented rickshaw and decided to purchase my own vehicle,” he said that his sister brought money for the purpose when a person who accompanied her during the journey from Pakpattan to Lahore committed the heinous act.

The woman told her brother that she was raped by the accused Iqbal after intoxicating the woman and her daughter. “He also took away a gold chain and a purse carrying Rs 50,000.” the FIR alleged.

In Narowal, a seven-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by the unidentified man when she was going to buy milk from a shop. In another incident, a man attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl in Punjab’s Pakpattan on Sunday (today).

