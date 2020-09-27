Seven skulls, human remains found from Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI: Police on Sunday have recovered human bones and seven skulls from Karachi’s Defence area, ARY News reported.

Several human bones and seven skulls, covered in a piece of cloth, were found in Karachi’s Defence area, said police and added that human organs look many years old.

According to initial investigations, the human bones appear to have been used in doctors’ practice, said police.

Police officials added the recovered body parts have been shifted to the hospital for the purpose of completing legal formalities.

In a similar incident back in August 2020, Karachi police officials recovered skeletal remains of a seven-year-old boy from Korangi Industrial Area who was missing since last 20 days.

The police officials made the recovery from Korangi Industrial Area after getting the information from an arrested person.

The minor boy, Ahmed Khan, had been abducted by unidentified persons from BMW Ground Sector B/8 of Korangi Industrial Area, stated the First Investigation Report (FIR) registered over complaint of the victim’s father.

