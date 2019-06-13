Seven more toddlers fall prey to malnutrition in Tharparkar: sources

THARPARKAR: At least seven children died on Thursday at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Undernourishment and other health-related problems in the drought-stricken district of Tharparkar, continued to take lives of toddlers in the area.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths has reached 356 owing to malnutrition from January till date, sources in the hospital said.

A report released by the United Nation’s Children Fund (UNCF) in April stated that Pakistan is among the countries with the highest infant mortality rates, with 22 infants dying before turning one month old.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in October last year had directed the health department to set up medical camps so as to deal with the health issues as a result of drought-like situation in Tharparkar.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, Shah had asked the health department to seek the assistance of medical universities in providing medical facilities to the people of Thar.

