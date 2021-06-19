Several heavyweights to join PPP in Zardari’s Lahore visit: sources

LAHORE: Several political heavyweights expected to join the PPP during the Lahore visit of the party’s Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari quoting sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, several political heavyweights will meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari during his stay in Lahore.

Former Punjab Governor Zulfiqar Khan Khosa is also likely to meet Zardari with strong hints about his joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), sources said.

Former president has also made contacts with past allies to boost and mobilize the Pakistan Peoples Party in Punjab, according to sources.

According to PPP sources, former party president of Punjab, Qasim Zia has been offered important responsibility in the province.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will undergo a medical examination during his stay in Lahore. He will also preside over meetings of the Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab, according to sources.

Asif Zardari will also visit the house of Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan to inquire about his health.

Zardari is expected to stay few days in Lahore.

Comments

comments