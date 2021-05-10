Several including children, women die in Israeli air raids on Gaza

JERUSALEM: Several Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air raid in the violence-torn Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry, after Hamas made a move following expiration of the ultimatum demanding Israel stand down forces in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, international media reported.

The Gaza health ministry said on Monday that nine Palestinians, including three children, were killed “in a series of strikes in northern Gaza”.

In the developing events being reported today as the Israel-led clashes continue in Muslims’ third holiest site, a huge blaze broke out in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, visible from various parts of the city.

اشتعال أشجار داخل المسجد الأقصى خلال الاشتباكات مساء اليوم pic.twitter.com/Z9plTgEJkr — الصحفي نضال سلامه (@nidal_news) May 10, 2021

The cause of the blaze has yet to be discerned, however, it did follow Israeli police forces storming the compound which medics said left more than 300 people wounded.

The tensions at the compound escalated with 331 Palestinians wounded after Israeli police stormed the mosque, firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas.

Yesterday, in the relevant matter, t he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened an emergency meeting on May 11 to discuss escalating Israeli aggression and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a release issued today, the OIC announced that the emergency meeting of Permanent Representatives was convened upon the request of the State of Palestine on 11 May to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression in Al-Quds.

The meeting is set to also mull over plans by the Israeli occupation authorities to forcefully evict scores of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

