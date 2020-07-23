Several injured in bomb blast in Parachinar’s market

PARACHINAR: At least 15 people were injured after a bomb blast ripped through a Parachinar’s Turi Bazaar in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies reached the spot and have cordoned off the area. The rescue officials shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and formalities.

According to police, the blast took place in Parachinar’s Turi Bazaar. The nature of the blast has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the type and intensity of the explosion.

Following the incident, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, Mahmood Khan, condemned the attack and directed authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned in providing the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Earlier on July 21, at least one person was killed and seven others sustained injuries as bomb blast ripped through a market in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to the Police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Turbat Bazar.

