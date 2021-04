Several people hurt after train derails in Egypt

CAIRO: Several people were hurt in Egypt after eight train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province north of Cairo on Sunday, the province’s verified page on Facebook said.

Twenty ambulances rushed to the site, it said.

Some local media reports said some people had been killed in the accident.

The train departed Cairo at 1:20 P.M. and was due to arrive in Mansoura at 5:00 P.M.

Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

