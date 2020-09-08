SUKKUR: Several villages in Katcha area have submerged under the flood water after water level surging in Indus river at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to reports around 40 villages have submerged and standing crops drowned under the raging water of Indus between Rohri and Pannu Aqil in upper Sindh.

The water level reaching to its peak level in the river drowning Lakhan Goth, Jagirani Goth, Mubeen Shaikh, Aziz Jatoi and other villages in the area leaving large number of people shelter-less. Hundreds of villagers have been stranded in the flood water waiting for help.

Moreover, river water surging at Dadu-Moro Bridge over the Indus and ferocious flood water have entered in Katcha area submerging 25 villages including Gul Muhammad Korejo, Chhutto Mastoi and Naban Jatoi while drowning standing crops in the area.

The inflow of water in Indus has reached to 5,50,000 cusecs at Guddu as the water level continuously rising at the point with high flood in the river at Guddu Barrage.

The inflow of water in Indus at Sukkur Barrage has been 4,40,000 cusecs as the river said to be in medium flood.

Sindh Irrigation Department earlier issued an alert for high flood in River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09, and at Sukkur Barrage between nine to 10 September, the irrigation department said.

The Indus has been in medium flood at Taunsa Barrage and the inflow of river water gauged at 3,78,000 cusecs, according to the irrigation authorities.

