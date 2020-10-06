Sewerage water accumulates outside main gate of Jinnah hospital Karachi

KARACHI: Accumulated sewerage water outside the main gate of Jinnah Hospital creating problems for the patients and their heirs, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the sewerage water flooded the main gate of the city’s important medical facility after the sewerage lines were chocked.

A large number of vehicles were seen trapped and were finding it difficult to pass through the emergency gate of the hospital, while patients and their heirs are also facing problems in reaching the hospital.

In the month of August, at least four persons had received burn injuries when a blast took place in a sewerage line in the Surjani area of Karachi.

According to police, the blast took place due to gas stuck in a sewerage line, near a flat located in Surjani Town. As a result, four members of the family sustained burn injuries.

The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams.

