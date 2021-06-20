Suspect ‘involved’ in sexually assaulting Lahore seminary student arrested

LAHORE: Punjab police on Sunday announced the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student in Lahore along with his son, who is also blamed for threatening the victim, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the arrest, Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani said that they have been able to arrest the suspect involved in sexually assaulting a seminary student.

We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court. We want our kids protected from these child molesters and keep our society safe for our future. pic.twitter.com/W8frA3irKC — Inam Ghani QPM & Bar, PSP (@InamGhani) June 20, 2021



“We have been able to arrest this criminal. We will take it as a test case, interrogate him, conduct a scientific professional investigation, prosecute and get him convicted by the court,” the IG Punjab said in a message on Twitter.

He further said that they want their kids protected from these child molesters and keep society safe for their future.

Read More: Seminary teacher who raped child in Mansehra arrested

It is pertinent to mention here that a seminary student Sabir Shah has filed an FIR with Lahore police blaming Mufti Abdul Aziz for sexually assaulting him. He blamed that Abdul Aziz had sexually abused him while offering help in clearing the exams.

Comments

comments