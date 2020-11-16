OKARA: Authorities have taken action on Monday against suspected harassment by a police Sub-Inspector following an audio of an immoral phone call was leaked, ARY News reported.

Following the report by ARY News, wherein it raised the issue of the sub inspector allegedly abusing his authority to entrap a woman for immoral advances, the Sahiwal District Police Officer has taken notice.

According to the details, Sub Inspector Afzal whose recorded phone conversation with the woman was leaked, tried to persuade her for the advances promising redressal of her grievances.

I will guarantee you a part in the inheritance, he said to the woman, over which the DPO suspended him and constituted a committee to probe the matter under the relevant Investigation Officer.

According to the details received thus far, the now suspended Sub Inspector presently delegated in the DPO office of District Investigation branch, was allegedly involved in one minor boy sexual abuse case when he was appointed in Dipalpur.

Sahiwal DPO confirmed the Sub Inspector was suspended after the audio recording made public.

