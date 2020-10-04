Man who sexually assaulted woman before her husband in Lahore arrested

LAHORE: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended a suspect who had allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman before her husband in Green Town area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a man blamed that an unidentified person entered his residence after climbing up the wall and tried to sexually assault his wife before him. However, he ran away after the husband offered resistance during the bid.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the husband. Later in the day, the police was able to arrest the accused identified as Ansar. “Ansar had sexually assaulted a woman after barging into the victim’s home,” they said.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Shaikh also took strict notice of the incident and said that the accused would be brought to justice.

Incidents of rape have been reported frequently from parts of the country during the last couple of weeks especially after the horrific gang-rape incident at Lahore motorway and Marwah rape and murder case in Karachi.

In a horrific incident, a woman in Hasilpur city of Bahawalpur was allegedly gang-raped at a gunpoint by three men whom the family was hosting at their home on Saturday.

According to the information collected by the police, the three alleged rapists were the friends of the victim’s husband who were invited over by the couple as guests.

The victim’s account alleges that after she sent her husband out to buy refreshments for the guests, his friends ambushed her and gang-raped her.

Before the husband could return home, the alleged culprits fled the scene after inflicting sexual assault on the victim, the victim said.

Comments

comments